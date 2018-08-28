8922 Saxon Forest

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bath ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan separate dining, and plantation shutters throughout the home. Large gourmet kitchen with lots of counter space, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom located downstairs and features separate tub/shower with walk in closet. 4 additional bedrooms upstairs with huge game room, office area and personal gym/flex space. Great location, conveniently located near 1604, UTSA, 10, and local shopping. This property sit on a corner lot and is a must see! Home will receive a make ready prior to a new tenant moving in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.