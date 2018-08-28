All apartments in San Antonio
8922 Saxon Forest
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:40 PM

8922 Saxon Forest

8922 Saxon Forest · (210) 361-3364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8922 Saxon Forest, San Antonio, TX 78023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3309 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
Amazing 4 bedroom 3.5 bath ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan separate dining, and plantation shutters throughout the home. Large gourmet kitchen with lots of counter space, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom located downstairs and features separate tub/shower with walk in closet. 4 additional bedrooms upstairs with huge game room, office area and personal gym/flex space. Great location, conveniently located near 1604, UTSA, 10, and local shopping. This property sit on a corner lot and is a must see! Home will receive a make ready prior to a new tenant moving in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8922 Saxon Forest have any available units?
8922 Saxon Forest has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8922 Saxon Forest have?
Some of 8922 Saxon Forest's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8922 Saxon Forest currently offering any rent specials?
8922 Saxon Forest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8922 Saxon Forest pet-friendly?
No, 8922 Saxon Forest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8922 Saxon Forest offer parking?
No, 8922 Saxon Forest does not offer parking.
Does 8922 Saxon Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8922 Saxon Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8922 Saxon Forest have a pool?
No, 8922 Saxon Forest does not have a pool.
Does 8922 Saxon Forest have accessible units?
No, 8922 Saxon Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 8922 Saxon Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, 8922 Saxon Forest does not have units with dishwashers.
