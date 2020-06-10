All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
8915 Scarlett Place
8915 Scarlett Place

Location

8915 Scarlett Place, San Antonio, TX 78221
Kingsborough Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8915 Scarlett Place have any available units?
8915 Scarlett Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8915 Scarlett Place currently offering any rent specials?
8915 Scarlett Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8915 Scarlett Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8915 Scarlett Place is pet friendly.
Does 8915 Scarlett Place offer parking?
Yes, 8915 Scarlett Place offers parking.
Does 8915 Scarlett Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8915 Scarlett Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8915 Scarlett Place have a pool?
No, 8915 Scarlett Place does not have a pool.
Does 8915 Scarlett Place have accessible units?
No, 8915 Scarlett Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8915 Scarlett Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8915 Scarlett Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8915 Scarlett Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8915 Scarlett Place does not have units with air conditioning.
