Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8913 AMBER DUSK
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM
1 of 9
8913 AMBER DUSK
8913 Amber Dusk
·
No Longer Available
Location
8913 Amber Dusk, San Antonio, TX 78250
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOME HAS LOTS TO OFFER!!! OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HIGH CEILINGS, CARPET AND TILE THROUGH OUT, CEILING FANS THROUGH OUT, MED. SIZED YARD. SCHEDULE YOUR APPT TODAY!! THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8913 AMBER DUSK have any available units?
8913 AMBER DUSK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8913 AMBER DUSK currently offering any rent specials?
8913 AMBER DUSK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8913 AMBER DUSK pet-friendly?
No, 8913 AMBER DUSK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 8913 AMBER DUSK offer parking?
Yes, 8913 AMBER DUSK offers parking.
Does 8913 AMBER DUSK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8913 AMBER DUSK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8913 AMBER DUSK have a pool?
No, 8913 AMBER DUSK does not have a pool.
Does 8913 AMBER DUSK have accessible units?
No, 8913 AMBER DUSK does not have accessible units.
Does 8913 AMBER DUSK have units with dishwashers?
No, 8913 AMBER DUSK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8913 AMBER DUSK have units with air conditioning?
No, 8913 AMBER DUSK does not have units with air conditioning.
