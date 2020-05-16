All apartments in San Antonio
8908 WEXFORD ST
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

8908 WEXFORD ST

8908 Wexford St · No Longer Available
Location

8908 Wexford St, San Antonio, TX 78217
Greater Marymont

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Short term rental with fully furnished home. This 3BR 2.5BTH town home is fully furnished with all appliances, bedding, towels, TVs, couches etc.. This well decorated town home has a spacious & bright living & dining room with high ceilings, gas fireplace & big windows. A walk-in bar with ice maker off of the living room is perfect spot for entertaining. Downstairs master BR suite has a double vanity sinks, a walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen. tile countertops & island kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8908 WEXFORD ST have any available units?
8908 WEXFORD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8908 WEXFORD ST have?
Some of 8908 WEXFORD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8908 WEXFORD ST currently offering any rent specials?
8908 WEXFORD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8908 WEXFORD ST pet-friendly?
No, 8908 WEXFORD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8908 WEXFORD ST offer parking?
Yes, 8908 WEXFORD ST offers parking.
Does 8908 WEXFORD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8908 WEXFORD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8908 WEXFORD ST have a pool?
Yes, 8908 WEXFORD ST has a pool.
Does 8908 WEXFORD ST have accessible units?
No, 8908 WEXFORD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8908 WEXFORD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 8908 WEXFORD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
