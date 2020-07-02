8811 Ashley Wilkes

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

The Guardian floorplan is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of character. This open plan offers a view of the kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2017



Deposits: $1,350.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.