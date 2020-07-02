All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8811 Ashley Wilkes

8811 Ashley Wilkes · No Longer Available
Location

8811 Ashley Wilkes, San Antonio, TX 78221
Kingsborough Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Guardian floorplan is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of character. This open plan offers a view of the kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2017

Deposits: $1,350.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8811 Ashley Wilkes have any available units?
8811 Ashley Wilkes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8811 Ashley Wilkes currently offering any rent specials?
8811 Ashley Wilkes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8811 Ashley Wilkes pet-friendly?
Yes, 8811 Ashley Wilkes is pet friendly.
Does 8811 Ashley Wilkes offer parking?
Yes, 8811 Ashley Wilkes offers parking.
Does 8811 Ashley Wilkes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8811 Ashley Wilkes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8811 Ashley Wilkes have a pool?
No, 8811 Ashley Wilkes does not have a pool.
Does 8811 Ashley Wilkes have accessible units?
No, 8811 Ashley Wilkes does not have accessible units.
Does 8811 Ashley Wilkes have units with dishwashers?
No, 8811 Ashley Wilkes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8811 Ashley Wilkes have units with air conditioning?
No, 8811 Ashley Wilkes does not have units with air conditioning.

