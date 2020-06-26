All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8727 Tesoro Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8727 Tesoro Hills
Last updated February 17 2020 at 7:56 PM

8727 Tesoro Hills

8727 Tesoro Hls · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8727 Tesoro Hls, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8727 Tesoro Hills have any available units?
8727 Tesoro Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8727 Tesoro Hills currently offering any rent specials?
8727 Tesoro Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8727 Tesoro Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, 8727 Tesoro Hills is pet friendly.
Does 8727 Tesoro Hills offer parking?
Yes, 8727 Tesoro Hills offers parking.
Does 8727 Tesoro Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8727 Tesoro Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8727 Tesoro Hills have a pool?
No, 8727 Tesoro Hills does not have a pool.
Does 8727 Tesoro Hills have accessible units?
No, 8727 Tesoro Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 8727 Tesoro Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 8727 Tesoro Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8727 Tesoro Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 8727 Tesoro Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodhill
4909 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
Abode
7600 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Refugio Place
300 Labor St
San Antonio, TX 78210

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio