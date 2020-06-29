Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8716 Welles Harbor
Last updated March 14 2020 at 12:09 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8716 Welles Harbor
8716 Welles-Harbor
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Alamo Farmsteads
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
8716 Welles-Harbor, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly Painted * 2 Bedroom* 2 Bathroom* 2 Car garage* Covered Patio* All New Appliances*Close to Medical Center* Easy to Show **
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8716 Welles Harbor have any available units?
8716 Welles Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 8716 Welles Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
8716 Welles Harbor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8716 Welles Harbor pet-friendly?
No, 8716 Welles Harbor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 8716 Welles Harbor offer parking?
Yes, 8716 Welles Harbor offers parking.
Does 8716 Welles Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8716 Welles Harbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8716 Welles Harbor have a pool?
No, 8716 Welles Harbor does not have a pool.
Does 8716 Welles Harbor have accessible units?
No, 8716 Welles Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 8716 Welles Harbor have units with dishwashers?
No, 8716 Welles Harbor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8716 Welles Harbor have units with air conditioning?
No, 8716 Welles Harbor does not have units with air conditioning.
