8702 Hudson Hollow Available 07/14/19 - This beautiful NEW home is located in the highly desirable Wild Horse Subdivision. It has 4 bedrooms, (master downstairs) dinning room, game room, 2 1/2 baths, front and back porches, a spacious, private back yard, lovely community pool included. You will be the first to enjoy the granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, separate tub and tiled walk in shower, 2' wood faux blinds, and ceramic tile in all wet areas, living and dining. Request for a small pet will be considered. Move in ready



(RLNE3414664)