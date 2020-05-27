All apartments in San Antonio
8702 Hudson Hollow

8702 Hudson Holw · No Longer Available
Location

8702 Hudson Holw, San Antonio, TX 78254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8702 Hudson Hollow Available 07/14/19 - This beautiful NEW home is located in the highly desirable Wild Horse Subdivision. It has 4 bedrooms, (master downstairs) dinning room, game room, 2 1/2 baths, front and back porches, a spacious, private back yard, lovely community pool included. You will be the first to enjoy the granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, separate tub and tiled walk in shower, 2' wood faux blinds, and ceramic tile in all wet areas, living and dining. Request for a small pet will be considered. Move in ready

(RLNE3414664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8702 Hudson Hollow have any available units?
8702 Hudson Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8702 Hudson Hollow have?
Some of 8702 Hudson Hollow's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8702 Hudson Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
8702 Hudson Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8702 Hudson Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, 8702 Hudson Hollow is pet friendly.
Does 8702 Hudson Hollow offer parking?
No, 8702 Hudson Hollow does not offer parking.
Does 8702 Hudson Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8702 Hudson Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8702 Hudson Hollow have a pool?
Yes, 8702 Hudson Hollow has a pool.
Does 8702 Hudson Hollow have accessible units?
No, 8702 Hudson Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 8702 Hudson Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 8702 Hudson Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.
