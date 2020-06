Amenities

Light and cheery condo located in Medical Center, convenient to USAA, UTSA, IH-10, 410, shopping and dining. Two bed/1bath. Tile floors throughout, white kitchen cabinets, all appliances. High ceilings, skylights, wet bar and fireplace. Washer/dryer connections, dryer included, tenants need to have their own washer. French door to balcony. Nice community swimming pool. Security guard from 9pm to 5am. Sorry, no pets allowed. Please show before dark, electricity is off.