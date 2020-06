Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mention id# 1068. Come check out these newly renovated townhomes, ready for immediate move-in! Spacious townhome floor plans from 700/sf to almost 1500/sf! New counter tops, blacklack appliances, brushed nickel fixtures, fireplace, and new carpet are just a few of the features youll enjoy! 1 bedrooms from $630-760, 2 bedrooms from $800-900, 3 bedrooms from $1045. mention id# 1068