8575 Quail Tree

This stunning 1690 sqft home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, & a loft. Enjoy the grand high ceilings throughout the foyer & into the living area. Its oversized family room opens up to a well-appointed kitchen, dining room, & a breakfast nook, perfect for family entertaining! This home's masters bedroom is a perfect retreat after a long day. Masters bath includes spacious shower & garden tub. back patio is an entertainers delight. Quick access to 1604. Mins to LaCantera. Less than 10 miles to Medical Dr.