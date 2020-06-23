8521 Norwich Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don\'t Miss Out on this home!! It is centrally located minutes from the Airport, 410, 281 and I-35!! The home includes a dishwasher and stove/oven in the kitchen. The home also has a great family room with a dual sided fireplace. Perfect for entertaining! The home also features a two car garage and private fenced yard! Call us today to call this home!! (210) 787-3876 Ext.1!



Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



Central Air/Heat

Double Sided Fireplace

Pets On A Case By Case Basis

Two Bathroom

Two Bedrooms

Two Car Garage

Washer/Dryer Hook Ups