San Antonio, TX
8521 Norwich Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8521 Norwich Dr

8521 Norwich · No Longer Available
Location

8521 Norwich, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b939f5d0f7 ----
Don\'t Miss Out on this home!! It is centrally located minutes from the Airport, 410, 281 and I-35!! The home includes a dishwasher and stove/oven in the kitchen. The home also has a great family room with a dual sided fireplace. Perfect for entertaining! The home also features a two car garage and private fenced yard! Call us today to call this home!! (210) 787-3876 Ext.1!

Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

Central Air/Heat
Double Sided Fireplace
Pets On A Case By Case Basis
Two Bathroom
Two Bedrooms
Two Car Garage
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8521 Norwich Dr have any available units?
8521 Norwich Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8521 Norwich Dr have?
Some of 8521 Norwich Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8521 Norwich Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8521 Norwich Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8521 Norwich Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8521 Norwich Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8521 Norwich Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8521 Norwich Dr does offer parking.
Does 8521 Norwich Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8521 Norwich Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8521 Norwich Dr have a pool?
No, 8521 Norwich Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8521 Norwich Dr have accessible units?
No, 8521 Norwich Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8521 Norwich Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8521 Norwich Dr has units with dishwashers.
