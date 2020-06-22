All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8507 PECAN CROSS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8507 PECAN CROSS
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:40 PM

8507 PECAN CROSS

8507 Pecan Cross · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Alamo Farmsteads
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8507 Pecan Cross, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This wonderful home in Pecan Hill Subdivision Near Medical Center.The Home boast 3 bedrooms and 2 bath, Close to major employers, shopping, restaurants, AND MORE! Well maintained property with neutral paint

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8507 PECAN CROSS have any available units?
8507 PECAN CROSS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8507 PECAN CROSS currently offering any rent specials?
8507 PECAN CROSS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8507 PECAN CROSS pet-friendly?
No, 8507 PECAN CROSS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8507 PECAN CROSS offer parking?
Yes, 8507 PECAN CROSS offers parking.
Does 8507 PECAN CROSS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8507 PECAN CROSS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8507 PECAN CROSS have a pool?
No, 8507 PECAN CROSS does not have a pool.
Does 8507 PECAN CROSS have accessible units?
No, 8507 PECAN CROSS does not have accessible units.
Does 8507 PECAN CROSS have units with dishwashers?
No, 8507 PECAN CROSS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8507 PECAN CROSS have units with air conditioning?
No, 8507 PECAN CROSS does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Biltmore Park
1111 Vista Valet
San Antonio, TX 78216
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive
San Antonio, TX 78218
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio