San Antonio, TX
8432 JACLYN PARK
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:24 AM

8432 JACLYN PARK

8432 Jaclyn Park · No Longer Available
Location

8432 Jaclyn Park, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home on a large culdesac lot. Ceramic tile throughout the downstairs. All the bedrooms are upstairs. Easy access to 1604 and nearby shopping. Come see and rent today. New stove and dishwasher will be installed prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

