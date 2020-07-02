8419 Manderly

Amenities

Spacious 4/2/2 2LA home located in the wonderful community of Northampton. This home has a huge island in the kitchen, large bedrooms, fireplace, a huge master bedroom with room for a sitting area, double closets in the master bedroom, and a great master bath with double vanities and much more!!!!! Convenient to Randolph AFB, Fort Sam, Forum shopping center, and easy to get downtown. Refrigerator, and washer included. No pets or smoking inside, please!



*BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.



Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.