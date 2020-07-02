All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8419 Manderly.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8419 Manderly
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8419 Manderly

8419 Manderly Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8419 Manderly Place, San Antonio, TX 78109
Northhampton

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 4/2/2 2LA home located in the wonderful community of Northampton. This home has a huge island in the kitchen, large bedrooms, fireplace, a huge master bedroom with room for a sitting area, double closets in the master bedroom, and a great master bath with double vanities and much more!!!!! Convenient to Randolph AFB, Fort Sam, Forum shopping center, and easy to get downtown. Refrigerator, and washer included. No pets or smoking inside, please!

*BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.

Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8419 Manderly have any available units?
8419 Manderly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8419 Manderly currently offering any rent specials?
8419 Manderly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8419 Manderly pet-friendly?
No, 8419 Manderly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8419 Manderly offer parking?
No, 8419 Manderly does not offer parking.
Does 8419 Manderly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8419 Manderly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8419 Manderly have a pool?
No, 8419 Manderly does not have a pool.
Does 8419 Manderly have accessible units?
No, 8419 Manderly does not have accessible units.
Does 8419 Manderly have units with dishwashers?
No, 8419 Manderly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8419 Manderly have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8419 Manderly has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78260
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Cielo
10631 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio