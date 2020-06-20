840 Steves Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently updated 1 bedroom 1 bath unit AVAILABLE NOW! (please excuse our dust) - This recently updated 1 bedroom 1 bath unit is AVAILABLE NOW! New wood laminate flooring throughout, new paint ,new ceiling fans, and a new refrigerator, and gas stove/oven will be included! This unit offers large living/dining areas as well as a large bedroom with plenty of natural lighting. Easy access to IH 10, Hwy 90 and 37! Street parking only.



Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/c79916c072



Apply here: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=3bc31dba-4f8d-4143-b188-5ab925d178e7&source=Website



Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



