Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

840 Steves Ave

840 Steves Avenue · (210) 787-3876 ext. 702
Location

840 Steves Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 840 Steves Ave · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently updated 1 bedroom 1 bath unit AVAILABLE NOW! (please excuse our dust) - This recently updated 1 bedroom 1 bath unit is AVAILABLE NOW! New wood laminate flooring throughout, new paint ,new ceiling fans, and a new refrigerator, and gas stove/oven will be included! This unit offers large living/dining areas as well as a large bedroom with plenty of natural lighting. Easy access to IH 10, Hwy 90 and 37! Street parking only.

Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/c79916c072

Apply here: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=3bc31dba-4f8d-4143-b188-5ab925d178e7&source=Website

Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5770185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Steves Ave have any available units?
840 Steves Ave has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 Steves Ave have?
Some of 840 Steves Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Steves Ave currently offering any rent specials?
840 Steves Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Steves Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 840 Steves Ave is pet friendly.
Does 840 Steves Ave offer parking?
No, 840 Steves Ave does not offer parking.
Does 840 Steves Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Steves Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Steves Ave have a pool?
No, 840 Steves Ave does not have a pool.
Does 840 Steves Ave have accessible units?
No, 840 Steves Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Steves Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 Steves Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
