Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

815 N Mesquite St

815 North Mesquite Street · No Longer Available
Location

815 North Mesquite Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Whistle Stop Corner - Retrotech Residences in the Historical District. Short Term Available. Fully Furnished 600 square feet apartment with modern floor plan, central heat & air, brand new kitchen & bath, all new appliances, washer and dryer & dishwasher included. A block from the Hays Street Bridge, 1/2 mile to the Riverwalk, very close to central downtown. One mile to Pearl Brewery, half a mile to San Antonio Museum of Art, one block away from Alamo Brewery. Near highways 281, I-35 and I-10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 N Mesquite St have any available units?
815 N Mesquite St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 N Mesquite St have?
Some of 815 N Mesquite St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 N Mesquite St currently offering any rent specials?
815 N Mesquite St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 N Mesquite St pet-friendly?
No, 815 N Mesquite St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 815 N Mesquite St offer parking?
No, 815 N Mesquite St does not offer parking.
Does 815 N Mesquite St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 N Mesquite St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 N Mesquite St have a pool?
No, 815 N Mesquite St does not have a pool.
Does 815 N Mesquite St have accessible units?
No, 815 N Mesquite St does not have accessible units.
Does 815 N Mesquite St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 N Mesquite St has units with dishwashers.
