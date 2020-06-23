815 N Mesquite St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Whistle Stop Corner - Retrotech Residences in the Historical District. Short Term Available. Fully Furnished 600 square feet apartment with modern floor plan, central heat & air, brand new kitchen & bath, all new appliances, washer and dryer & dishwasher included. A block from the Hays Street Bridge, 1/2 mile to the Riverwalk, very close to central downtown. One mile to Pearl Brewery, half a mile to San Antonio Museum of Art, one block away from Alamo Brewery. Near highways 281, I-35 and I-10.