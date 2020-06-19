8038 Cypress Pass, San Antonio, TX 78240 Eckhert Crossing
Amenities
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Immaculate condition and close proximity to Medical Center. Beautiful laminate flooring in main living area. Great kitchen with plenty of cabinetry. Beautiful backyard with privacy fence which exits out to playground. The location is fantastic.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8038 CYPRESS PASS have any available units?
8038 CYPRESS PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.