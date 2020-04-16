All apartments in San Antonio
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

8033 New Braunfels Ave

8033 North New Braunfels Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8033 North New Braunfels Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beds:2
Baths:1
1493 Sq Feet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8033 New Braunfels Ave have any available units?
8033 New Braunfels Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8033 New Braunfels Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8033 New Braunfels Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8033 New Braunfels Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8033 New Braunfels Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8033 New Braunfels Ave offer parking?
No, 8033 New Braunfels Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8033 New Braunfels Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8033 New Braunfels Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8033 New Braunfels Ave have a pool?
No, 8033 New Braunfels Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8033 New Braunfels Ave have accessible units?
No, 8033 New Braunfels Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8033 New Braunfels Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8033 New Braunfels Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8033 New Braunfels Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8033 New Braunfels Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
