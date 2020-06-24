All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:50 PM

8029 Orchard Bend Street

8029 Orchard Bend Street · No Longer Available
Location

8029 Orchard Bend Street, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
R.E. Agents Must Accompany Clients for All Showings**** Please submit all applications and application fees at www.peaceofmind.co. Everyone over the age of 18 must apply. Please contact the office @ 210-802-9959 ext 1002 for all questions pertaining to this listing.

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home available for rent. This property features laminate and tile floor in most of the house, stone fireplace in living room, separate dining area, and eat-in kitchen. Open kitchen with tile back splash, gas cooking, lots of counter and cabinet space. This property is a must see.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8029 Orchard Bend Street have any available units?
8029 Orchard Bend Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8029 Orchard Bend Street currently offering any rent specials?
8029 Orchard Bend Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8029 Orchard Bend Street pet-friendly?
No, 8029 Orchard Bend Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8029 Orchard Bend Street offer parking?
No, 8029 Orchard Bend Street does not offer parking.
Does 8029 Orchard Bend Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8029 Orchard Bend Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8029 Orchard Bend Street have a pool?
No, 8029 Orchard Bend Street does not have a pool.
Does 8029 Orchard Bend Street have accessible units?
No, 8029 Orchard Bend Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8029 Orchard Bend Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8029 Orchard Bend Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8029 Orchard Bend Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8029 Orchard Bend Street does not have units with air conditioning.
