Amenities

all utils included carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

- BEAUTIFUL COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE ALL BILLS INCLUDED IN THE RENT. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR IH-10 FOR A QUICK AND EASY ACCESS. NEAR SHOPPING, UNDER 10 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN AND 410 AND IH-10 INTERSECTION.. CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS AND CERAMIC TILES IN THE WET AREAS SUCH AS KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS...



(RLNE4733123)