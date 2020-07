Amenities

Beautiful townhome, centrally located in the Medical Center. Easy access to I-10, 410, La Cantera and The Rim. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet to match. Ceramic Wood tile downstairs. This townhome boasts granite counter tops, spacious bedrooms, open living & dining area and is in a gated community. Come see it before its gone!