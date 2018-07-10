7834 Lanerose Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sophisticated, spacious and completely upgraded! Expansive open floor plan living area which is very light filled and airy, courtesy of multiple windows plus a sliding glass door. The kitchen sparkles with stylish upgrades such as granite counter tops, ceramic tile, and fully furnished with stainless steel appliances. Neutral paint and carpet color palette throughout will complement any decor and makes this place a great place to call home! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.