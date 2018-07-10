All apartments in San Antonio
7834 Lanerose Place

7834 Lanerose Place · No Longer Available
Location

7834 Lanerose Place, San Antonio, TX 78251
Crown Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sophisticated, spacious and completely upgraded! Expansive open floor plan living area which is very light filled and airy, courtesy of multiple windows plus a sliding glass door. The kitchen sparkles with stylish upgrades such as granite counter tops, ceramic tile, and fully furnished with stainless steel appliances. Neutral paint and carpet color palette throughout will complement any decor and makes this place a great place to call home! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7834 Lanerose Place have any available units?
7834 Lanerose Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7834 Lanerose Place have?
Some of 7834 Lanerose Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7834 Lanerose Place currently offering any rent specials?
7834 Lanerose Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7834 Lanerose Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7834 Lanerose Place is pet friendly.
Does 7834 Lanerose Place offer parking?
No, 7834 Lanerose Place does not offer parking.
Does 7834 Lanerose Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7834 Lanerose Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7834 Lanerose Place have a pool?
No, 7834 Lanerose Place does not have a pool.
Does 7834 Lanerose Place have accessible units?
No, 7834 Lanerose Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7834 Lanerose Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7834 Lanerose Place does not have units with dishwashers.
