Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready for next tenant. Beautiful two story home located in a peaceful neighborhood. This 4 bed 3.5 bath home features two living areas with a master up and master down. Wooden floors in downstairs living area. Kitchen appliances are included. Huge yard for children and/or entertaining. Home is also located on a cul-de-sac and is minutes to Lackland AFB, shopping centers and Sea World.