Really nice townhome for lease in the Medical Center area! Features include a quiet gated neighborhood**Living room with fireplace and laminate floors**Dining area with laminate floors & sliding doors out to covered back patio**study or 3rd bedroom located downstairs**Master and large secondary bedroom upstairs - both with their own full baths**includes the refrigerator! No cats or smokers allowed. 2 Dog maximum weighing 25 lbs or less only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7814 RUSTIC PARK have any available units?
7814 RUSTIC PARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.