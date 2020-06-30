7814 RUSTIC PARK

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Really nice townhome for lease in the Medical Center area! Features include a quiet gated neighborhood**Living room with fireplace and laminate floors**Dining area with laminate floors & sliding doors out to covered back patio**study or 3rd bedroom located downstairs**Master and large secondary bedroom upstairs - both with their own full baths**includes the refrigerator! No cats or smokers allowed. 2 Dog maximum weighing 25 lbs or less only.