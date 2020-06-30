All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7814 RUSTIC PARK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7814 RUSTIC PARK
Last updated April 15 2020 at 3:46 AM

7814 RUSTIC PARK

7814 Rustic Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7814 Rustic Park, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Really nice townhome for lease in the Medical Center area! Features include a quiet gated neighborhood**Living room with fireplace and laminate floors**Dining area with laminate floors & sliding doors out to covered back patio**study or 3rd bedroom located downstairs**Master and large secondary bedroom upstairs - both with their own full baths**includes the refrigerator! No cats or smokers allowed. 2 Dog maximum weighing 25 lbs or less only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7814 RUSTIC PARK have any available units?
7814 RUSTIC PARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7814 RUSTIC PARK have?
Some of 7814 RUSTIC PARK's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7814 RUSTIC PARK currently offering any rent specials?
7814 RUSTIC PARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7814 RUSTIC PARK pet-friendly?
Yes, 7814 RUSTIC PARK is pet friendly.
Does 7814 RUSTIC PARK offer parking?
Yes, 7814 RUSTIC PARK offers parking.
Does 7814 RUSTIC PARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7814 RUSTIC PARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7814 RUSTIC PARK have a pool?
No, 7814 RUSTIC PARK does not have a pool.
Does 7814 RUSTIC PARK have accessible units?
No, 7814 RUSTIC PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 7814 RUSTIC PARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 7814 RUSTIC PARK does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St
San Antonio, TX 78204
The Boulevard at Sonterra
210 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive
San Antonio, TX 78239
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street
San Antonio, TX 78208

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio