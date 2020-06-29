All apartments in San Antonio
7814 Lacey Oak Cove

Location

7814 Lacey Oak Cove, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
April move-in special - significantly reduced move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Home features many upgrades and laminate flooring throughout. 4th bedroom could also be used as an office. Formal dining room and large kitchen perfect for entertaining. There is a covered patio off the back and a beautifully landscaped backyard with mature trees and back up to a greenbelt.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7814 Lacey Oak Cove have any available units?
7814 Lacey Oak Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7814 Lacey Oak Cove currently offering any rent specials?
7814 Lacey Oak Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7814 Lacey Oak Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 7814 Lacey Oak Cove is pet friendly.
Does 7814 Lacey Oak Cove offer parking?
No, 7814 Lacey Oak Cove does not offer parking.
Does 7814 Lacey Oak Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7814 Lacey Oak Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7814 Lacey Oak Cove have a pool?
No, 7814 Lacey Oak Cove does not have a pool.
Does 7814 Lacey Oak Cove have accessible units?
No, 7814 Lacey Oak Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 7814 Lacey Oak Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 7814 Lacey Oak Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7814 Lacey Oak Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 7814 Lacey Oak Cove does not have units with air conditioning.

