Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Cozy one story home with updates! This 3 bedroom two bath has spacious rooms. Updated kitchen with tile flooring, wood floors throughout entry/ dining/ family room and a wood burning fireplace to keep you cozy during the winter months. Enjoy the back patio for relaxing and fun bbq's with family and friends.