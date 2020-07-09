773 FULTON AVE

Amenities

This studio unit, located on a corner lot, has been completely renovated with granite counter tops, refinished hardwood flooring, gas stove, stacked washer/dryer & beautiful custom backsplashes. Attached enclosed outdoor patio, private entrance with drive way parking & newly sodded back yard. Utilities will be collected by property manager & split between the two units. Use of refrigerator, washer/dryer included in rent.Minutes from The Pearl, Downtown & SAC! No pets allowed due to original hardwood floors.