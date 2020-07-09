All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:55 AM

773 FULTON AVE

773 Fulton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

773 Fulton Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This studio unit, located on a corner lot, has been completely renovated with granite counter tops, refinished hardwood flooring, gas stove, stacked washer/dryer & beautiful custom backsplashes. Attached enclosed outdoor patio, private entrance with drive way parking & newly sodded back yard. Utilities will be collected by property manager & split between the two units. Use of refrigerator, washer/dryer included in rent.Minutes from The Pearl, Downtown & SAC! No pets allowed due to original hardwood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 773 FULTON AVE have any available units?
773 FULTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 773 FULTON AVE have?
Some of 773 FULTON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 773 FULTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
773 FULTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 773 FULTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 773 FULTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 773 FULTON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 773 FULTON AVE offers parking.
Does 773 FULTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 773 FULTON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 773 FULTON AVE have a pool?
No, 773 FULTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 773 FULTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 773 FULTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 773 FULTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 773 FULTON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
