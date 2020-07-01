All apartments in San Antonio
Location

7711 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1200081

Remodeled luxurious condo nestled in a park-like setting and gated community, with an onsite pond ideal for relaxing/meditating just steps away from your front door. 2 bed 2 bath, stainless steel appliances, and a fireplace in the living room. The onsite pool and covered parking make this unit a catch!
|Amenities: Blinds,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Community pool,Dishwasher,Disposal,Dogs ok,Dogs ok up to 40 lbs,Fireplace,Freshly Painted,Gated Community,Granite countertops,Pool,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 Callaghan Road have any available units?
7711 Callaghan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7711 Callaghan Road have?
Some of 7711 Callaghan Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7711 Callaghan Road currently offering any rent specials?
7711 Callaghan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 Callaghan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7711 Callaghan Road is pet friendly.
Does 7711 Callaghan Road offer parking?
Yes, 7711 Callaghan Road offers parking.
Does 7711 Callaghan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7711 Callaghan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 Callaghan Road have a pool?
Yes, 7711 Callaghan Road has a pool.
Does 7711 Callaghan Road have accessible units?
No, 7711 Callaghan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 Callaghan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7711 Callaghan Road has units with dishwashers.

