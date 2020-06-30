7622 SPANISH WOOD

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Priced for fast lease - $75/month below market. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with high ceilings, tile and wood laminate flooring, in the sought after Parkwood Neighborhood. Open floor plan with great natural light. Interior utility room convenient to bedrooms. Manageable yard with great trees front and back. Low traffic area. Located west of 1604 & IH10, near Bandera & Prue Road. Convenient to the Medical Center, UTSA, USAA and La Cantera Shopping. IT'LL GO FAST. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.