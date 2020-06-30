All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:38 PM

7622 SPANISH WOOD

7622 Spanish Wood · No Longer Available
Location

7622 Spanish Wood, San Antonio, TX 78249
Parkwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Priced for fast lease - $75/month below market. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with high ceilings, tile and wood laminate flooring, in the sought after Parkwood Neighborhood. Open floor plan with great natural light. Interior utility room convenient to bedrooms. Manageable yard with great trees front and back. Low traffic area. Located west of 1604 & IH10, near Bandera & Prue Road. Convenient to the Medical Center, UTSA, USAA and La Cantera Shopping. IT'LL GO FAST. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7622 SPANISH WOOD have any available units?
7622 SPANISH WOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7622 SPANISH WOOD currently offering any rent specials?
7622 SPANISH WOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7622 SPANISH WOOD pet-friendly?
No, 7622 SPANISH WOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7622 SPANISH WOOD offer parking?
Yes, 7622 SPANISH WOOD offers parking.
Does 7622 SPANISH WOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7622 SPANISH WOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7622 SPANISH WOOD have a pool?
No, 7622 SPANISH WOOD does not have a pool.
Does 7622 SPANISH WOOD have accessible units?
No, 7622 SPANISH WOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 7622 SPANISH WOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7622 SPANISH WOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7622 SPANISH WOOD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7622 SPANISH WOOD does not have units with air conditioning.

