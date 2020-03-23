All apartments in San Antonio
7622 PIPERS CREEK ST

7622 Pipers Creek Street · No Longer Available
Location

7622 Pipers Creek Street, San Antonio, TX 78251
Pipers Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 4 bedroom home located in the northwest side of San Antonio. This one story home is located near shopping and easy access to 410. Tile flooring throughout except 2 bedrooms have new carpet. Backyard has covered patio and nice sized deck. Pet friendly. Mandatory tenant amenity package $40 per month. Pet rent $25 per pet per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7622 PIPERS CREEK ST have any available units?
7622 PIPERS CREEK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7622 PIPERS CREEK ST have?
Some of 7622 PIPERS CREEK ST's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7622 PIPERS CREEK ST currently offering any rent specials?
7622 PIPERS CREEK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7622 PIPERS CREEK ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 7622 PIPERS CREEK ST is pet friendly.
Does 7622 PIPERS CREEK ST offer parking?
Yes, 7622 PIPERS CREEK ST offers parking.
Does 7622 PIPERS CREEK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7622 PIPERS CREEK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7622 PIPERS CREEK ST have a pool?
No, 7622 PIPERS CREEK ST does not have a pool.
Does 7622 PIPERS CREEK ST have accessible units?
No, 7622 PIPERS CREEK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7622 PIPERS CREEK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7622 PIPERS CREEK ST does not have units with dishwashers.

