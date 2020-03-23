7622 PIPERS CREEK ST

7622 Pipers Creek Street, San Antonio, TX 78251 Pipers Meadow
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 4 bedroom home located in the northwest side of San Antonio. This one story home is located near shopping and easy access to 410. Tile flooring throughout except 2 bedrooms have new carpet. Backyard has covered patio and nice sized deck. Pet friendly. Mandatory tenant amenity package $40 per month. Pet rent $25 per pet per month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
Parking Details: Garage lot.
