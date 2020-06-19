7600 CALLAGHAN

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

If you're looking for great value in the Northwest side of town, you've find the perfect fit. This well-kept community is close to everywhere you need to be. The Medical Center, shopping, dining and major highways are within close reach along with great schools and entertainment opportunities. A few of the standard interior features include washer and dryer connections, elevated ceilings, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, window coverings, mini blinds, a pantry and a balcony/patio. Other perks of living here include: Access to Public Transportation Beautiful Landscaping Gated Access Laundry Facility Pet Waste Stations Senior and/or Military Discounts Flexible Lease Terms Shimmering Swimming Pool * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.