All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7600 CALLAGHAN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7600 CALLAGHAN
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

7600 CALLAGHAN

7600 Callaghan Road · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7600 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
If you're looking for great value in the Northwest side of town, you've find the perfect fit. This well-kept community is close to everywhere you need to be. The Medical Center, shopping, dining and major highways are within close reach along with great schools and entertainment opportunities. A few of the standard interior features include washer and dryer connections, elevated ceilings, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, window coverings, mini blinds, a pantry and a balcony/patio. Other perks of living here include: Access to Public Transportation Beautiful Landscaping Gated Access Laundry Facility Pet Waste Stations Senior and/or Military Discounts Flexible Lease Terms Shimmering Swimming Pool * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 CALLAGHAN have any available units?
7600 CALLAGHAN has a unit available for $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7600 CALLAGHAN have?
Some of 7600 CALLAGHAN's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 CALLAGHAN currently offering any rent specials?
7600 CALLAGHAN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 CALLAGHAN pet-friendly?
No, 7600 CALLAGHAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7600 CALLAGHAN offer parking?
No, 7600 CALLAGHAN does not offer parking.
Does 7600 CALLAGHAN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7600 CALLAGHAN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 CALLAGHAN have a pool?
Yes, 7600 CALLAGHAN has a pool.
Does 7600 CALLAGHAN have accessible units?
No, 7600 CALLAGHAN does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 CALLAGHAN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7600 CALLAGHAN does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7600 CALLAGHAN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westmount at Three Fountains
7935 Pipers Creek
San Antonio, TX 78251
Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet
San Antonio, TX 78230
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Marigold Apartments
2303 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity