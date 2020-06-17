All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

7585 INGRAM

7585 Ingram Road · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7585 Ingram Road, San Antonio, TX 78251
Pipers Meadow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 917 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Head home to the Northwest Side of San Antonio and enjoy living in a cozy setting surrounded by large, mature oak trees. Keep fit year round by utilizing the fitness center, pools, tennis court and volleyball court. Even the kids will have a playground to enjoy! All units here have walk-in closets, ceiling fans, tile flooring and patios/balconies. Select units feature fireplaces, washer and dryer connections and bay windows. Public transportation is within close proximity along with top employers, great dining and endless shopping. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7585 INGRAM have any available units?
7585 INGRAM has a unit available for $879 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7585 INGRAM have?
Some of 7585 INGRAM's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7585 INGRAM currently offering any rent specials?
7585 INGRAM isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7585 INGRAM pet-friendly?
No, 7585 INGRAM is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7585 INGRAM offer parking?
No, 7585 INGRAM does not offer parking.
Does 7585 INGRAM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7585 INGRAM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7585 INGRAM have a pool?
Yes, 7585 INGRAM has a pool.
Does 7585 INGRAM have accessible units?
No, 7585 INGRAM does not have accessible units.
Does 7585 INGRAM have units with dishwashers?
No, 7585 INGRAM does not have units with dishwashers.
