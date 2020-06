Amenities

Nice well-maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath home in desirable Meadows NS on SA Northwest side. Home has neutral colors, tile throughout and comes with appliances, nice fenced back yard and a fireplace. Easy access to 1604, near UTSA and La Cantera, schedule a showing today

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.