Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204

7342 Oak Manor Drive · (210) 826-1616
Location

7342 Oak Manor Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2044 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
LUXURY 2-BEDROOM CONDO NEAR MEDICAL CENTER - Gorgeous Condo Unit in Gated Pinnacle at Oak Hills Community Near Medical Center, Oak Hills Golf Course * Pristine 2-Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Unit w/ Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, & Attached 2-Car Garage * Fantastic Community Amenities Including Clubhouse, Pool, Exercise Room, & More * Enjoy Flexible Floor Plan Featuring Large Living Space, Bedroom, Bathroom, & Laundry on First Level * Huge Living Room Open to Kitchen w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Covered Patio/Balcony * Spacious Master Suite w/ Full Bathroom, Walk-in Closet * Gourmet Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances Included, Ample Cabinet Space * Wonderful Natural Light & High-End Finishes Throughout * Pets Case-by-Case * Northside ISD

(RLNE5874861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204 have any available units?
7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204 have?
Some of 7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204 currently offering any rent specials?
7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204 is pet friendly.
Does 7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204 offer parking?
Yes, 7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204 offers parking.
Does 7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204 have a pool?
Yes, 7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204 has a pool.
Does 7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204 have accessible units?
No, 7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204 does not have accessible units.
Does 7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204 does not have units with dishwashers.
