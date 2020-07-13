7342 Oak Manor Dr #6204

Amenities
LUXURY 2-BEDROOM CONDO NEAR MEDICAL CENTER - Gorgeous Condo Unit in Gated Pinnacle at Oak Hills Community Near Medical Center, Oak Hills Golf Course * Pristine 2-Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Unit w/ Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, & Attached 2-Car Garage * Fantastic Community Amenities Including Clubhouse, Pool, Exercise Room, & More * Enjoy Flexible Floor Plan Featuring Large Living Space, Bedroom, Bathroom, & Laundry on First Level * Huge Living Room Open to Kitchen w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Covered Patio/Balcony * Spacious Master Suite w/ Full Bathroom, Walk-in Closet * Gourmet Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances Included, Ample Cabinet Space * Wonderful Natural Light & High-End Finishes Throughout * Pets Case-by-Case * Northside ISD
(RLNE5874861)