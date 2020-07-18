7227 Cozy Run

Amenities
Beautiful home luxury wood vinyl flooring throughout the living area and wet areas. Sprinkler system front and backyard with eye-catching landscaping. Home includes 2" blinds on all windows. Double paned, Energy star windows to keep this house cool with tankless water heater. Energy star certified home. Move-in ready! Convenient location, especially for JBSA Fort Sam, SAMMC, Randolph. Master bedroom, two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs, along with a huge game room. Private your backs to the Greenbelt. Gas cooking is a plus, along with full refrigerator, washer machine and dryer, this house is ready to move in. Apply today at NextDoorPM.com Please have photo ID, certified funds for application fee *** NO PETS*** Available to show July 1, 2020