Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:54 AM

7227 Cozy Run

7227 Cozy Run · (210) 962-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7227 Cozy Run, San Antonio, TX 78218

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1829 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful home luxury wood vinyl flooring throughout the living area and wet areas. Sprinkler system front and backyard with eye-catching landscaping. Home includes 2" blinds on all windows. Double paned, Energy star windows to keep this house cool with tankless water heater. Energy star certified home. Move-in ready! Convenient location, especially for JBSA Fort Sam, SAMMC, Randolph. Master bedroom, two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs, along with a huge game room. Private your backs to the Greenbelt. Gas cooking is a plus, along with full refrigerator, washer machine and dryer, this house is ready to move in. Apply today at NextDoorPM.com Please have photo ID, certified funds for application fee *** NO PETS*** Available to show July 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7227 Cozy Run have any available units?
7227 Cozy Run has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7227 Cozy Run currently offering any rent specials?
7227 Cozy Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7227 Cozy Run pet-friendly?
No, 7227 Cozy Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7227 Cozy Run offer parking?
No, 7227 Cozy Run does not offer parking.
Does 7227 Cozy Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7227 Cozy Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7227 Cozy Run have a pool?
No, 7227 Cozy Run does not have a pool.
Does 7227 Cozy Run have accessible units?
No, 7227 Cozy Run does not have accessible units.
Does 7227 Cozy Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 7227 Cozy Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7227 Cozy Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 7227 Cozy Run does not have units with air conditioning.
