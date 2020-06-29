All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 27 2020

7218 Glen Ellen Bay

Location

7218 Glen Ellen Bay, San Antonio, TX 78244

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1353234

Immaculate Rental in The highly desireable The Knolls Gated Community! Open floor plan, High Ceilings, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Faux Wood Blinds, Extended back patio, Sprinkler System. This property is close to Randolph AFB, SAMMC, and plenty of shopping! Shed is not included in the listing. $35 bi-weekly lawn service will be added to rent. Mandatory lawn care charge separate from rent. 1 pet max, no large dogs. Come see this property now!
|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Blinds,Carpet,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Disposal,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Gated Community,Granite countertops,Large backyard,Lawn Care,Sprinkler system,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7218 Glen Ellen Bay have any available units?
7218 Glen Ellen Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7218 Glen Ellen Bay have?
Some of 7218 Glen Ellen Bay's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7218 Glen Ellen Bay currently offering any rent specials?
7218 Glen Ellen Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7218 Glen Ellen Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, 7218 Glen Ellen Bay is pet friendly.
Does 7218 Glen Ellen Bay offer parking?
Yes, 7218 Glen Ellen Bay offers parking.
Does 7218 Glen Ellen Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7218 Glen Ellen Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7218 Glen Ellen Bay have a pool?
No, 7218 Glen Ellen Bay does not have a pool.
Does 7218 Glen Ellen Bay have accessible units?
No, 7218 Glen Ellen Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 7218 Glen Ellen Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7218 Glen Ellen Bay has units with dishwashers.

