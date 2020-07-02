All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

7210 Hickory Grove

7210 Hickory Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7210 Hickory Grove Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227
Meadow Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious one story home, fully remodeled interior! Ready for move in. - Thoughtfully remodeled interior featuring stainless steel appliances & Quartz counter tops in the new add-on kitchen, wood flooring and upgraded fixtures throughout! New carpet in bedrooms! Bonus space off dining area is perfect for a study. Tons of living space - a total of 3 living areas! The converted garage with brick surround mock fireplace graces the front family room. Sliding barn style doors hide a huge laundry/storage room with washer & dryer supplied. This home is a must see!

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com. Service Animals must also register through PetScreening.com although Service Animals are free of charge.
$500 will be due per approved pet at move in of which $200 is a non-refundable fee.

***Important Information For Leasing***
-
Signed lease, admin fee of $150 and Security Deposit of $1,375 will be due within 48 hours of approval.

Tenant pays:

*Electric, gas, water/sewer, garbage/recycling pick-up to utility providers.

*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.

*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. The homeowner must be listed as an additional interest.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount in gross income) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.
This property is available for our convenient self-guided touring! Please visit

(RLNE4427828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7210 Hickory Grove have any available units?
7210 Hickory Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7210 Hickory Grove have?
Some of 7210 Hickory Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7210 Hickory Grove currently offering any rent specials?
7210 Hickory Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7210 Hickory Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 7210 Hickory Grove is pet friendly.
Does 7210 Hickory Grove offer parking?
Yes, 7210 Hickory Grove offers parking.
Does 7210 Hickory Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7210 Hickory Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7210 Hickory Grove have a pool?
No, 7210 Hickory Grove does not have a pool.
Does 7210 Hickory Grove have accessible units?
No, 7210 Hickory Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 7210 Hickory Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 7210 Hickory Grove does not have units with dishwashers.

