7210 Hickory Grove

Spacious one story home, fully remodeled interior! Ready for move in. - Thoughtfully remodeled interior featuring stainless steel appliances & Quartz counter tops in the new add-on kitchen, wood flooring and upgraded fixtures throughout! New carpet in bedrooms! Bonus space off dining area is perfect for a study. Tons of living space - a total of 3 living areas! The converted garage with brick surround mock fireplace graces the front family room. Sliding barn style doors hide a huge laundry/storage room with washer & dryer supplied. This home is a must see!



Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com. Service Animals must also register through PetScreening.com although Service Animals are free of charge.

$500 will be due per approved pet at move in of which $200 is a non-refundable fee.



***Important Information For Leasing***

Signed lease, admin fee of $150 and Security Deposit of $1,375 will be due within 48 hours of approval.



Tenant pays:



*Electric, gas, water/sewer, garbage/recycling pick-up to utility providers.



*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.



*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. The homeowner must be listed as an additional interest.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount in gross income) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.

