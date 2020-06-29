Rent Calculator
7206 PAINTER WAY
7206 PAINTER WAY
7206 Painter Way
Location
7206 Painter Way, San Antonio, TX 78240
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3-bedroom/2-bath home with a spacious living room, open kitchen, master suite with separate shower. Gated community right next to the Medical Center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7206 PAINTER WAY have any available units?
7206 PAINTER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 7206 PAINTER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7206 PAINTER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7206 PAINTER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7206 PAINTER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 7206 PAINTER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7206 PAINTER WAY offers parking.
Does 7206 PAINTER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7206 PAINTER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7206 PAINTER WAY have a pool?
No, 7206 PAINTER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7206 PAINTER WAY have accessible units?
No, 7206 PAINTER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7206 PAINTER WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7206 PAINTER WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7206 PAINTER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7206 PAINTER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
