Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

7114 Faith Way #101

7114 Faith Way · (972) 379-7368
Location

7114 Faith Way, San Antonio, TX 78240

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7114 Faith Way #101 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1368 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Luxury 3 Bedroom Townhome Located Near South Texas Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas! - Custom 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome located near South Texas Medical Center. High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen, deep undermount kitchen sink with pull out faucet, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk in master shower, full size washer & dryer connections, 2 car garage, covered patio, fenced back yard and much more! Year Built 2016'. Convenient commute located just 1 mile from loop 1604, 3.5 miles from loop 410. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY!

From Hwy 410 take Babcock west to left on Eckhert, to right on John Marshall to left on Kyle Rote to right on Faith Way.
(Please use these directions as Faith Way is not showing up on internet maps yet. Instead search Kyle Rot St.)

(RLNE2903518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7114 Faith Way #101 have any available units?
7114 Faith Way #101 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7114 Faith Way #101 have?
Some of 7114 Faith Way #101's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7114 Faith Way #101 currently offering any rent specials?
7114 Faith Way #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7114 Faith Way #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7114 Faith Way #101 is pet friendly.
Does 7114 Faith Way #101 offer parking?
Yes, 7114 Faith Way #101 does offer parking.
Does 7114 Faith Way #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7114 Faith Way #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7114 Faith Way #101 have a pool?
No, 7114 Faith Way #101 does not have a pool.
Does 7114 Faith Way #101 have accessible units?
No, 7114 Faith Way #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 7114 Faith Way #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7114 Faith Way #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
