Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful unit with 3 bedrooms,2 full baths, and one half bath. It is a wonderful start and end to your day. This is a quiet,well kept gated community,near the medical center. Owner will consider a long term lease. There is nearby shopping and restaurants******DO NO PARK ON THE STREET OR YOU WILL BE TOWED********No carpet in this home! The home has 1691 square feet of living space and has a very nice backyard.