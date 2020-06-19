All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019

7011 Mary Todd

7011 Mary Todd Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7011 Mary Todd Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Recent AC, toilets, water heater, roof, fixtures. Large kitchen overlooking large covered back patio with beautiful lawn. Nicely tugged away from noisy traffic half way between a previous golf course, hiking/biking trails and acreage home sites. Quick access to major employers, medical center, UTSA, USAA, groceries, shopping...etc. Big city amenities with lovely environment. Instead of paying membership fee to walk on treadmills, you can enjoy this beautiful, peaceful neighborhood trails and greenery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7011 Mary Todd have any available units?
7011 Mary Todd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7011 Mary Todd currently offering any rent specials?
7011 Mary Todd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7011 Mary Todd pet-friendly?
No, 7011 Mary Todd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7011 Mary Todd offer parking?
No, 7011 Mary Todd does not offer parking.
Does 7011 Mary Todd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7011 Mary Todd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7011 Mary Todd have a pool?
No, 7011 Mary Todd does not have a pool.
Does 7011 Mary Todd have accessible units?
No, 7011 Mary Todd does not have accessible units.
Does 7011 Mary Todd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7011 Mary Todd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7011 Mary Todd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7011 Mary Todd has units with air conditioning.
