Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7010 Baywater Dr.

7010 Baywater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7010 Baywater Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aa3c92200a ----
This home is in a desirable location! It is minutes from the medical center, 410, and I-10! The home features three bedrooms and an open floor plan. Outside the home sits on a larger lot with plenty of shade from the mature trees! The home includes a refrigerator and stove/oven.

Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver this also includes monthly delivery of A/C filters. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

Appliances Included
Central Air/Heat
Mature Trees
One Car Garage
Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction)
Three Bedrooms

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7010 Baywater Dr. have any available units?
7010 Baywater Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7010 Baywater Dr. have?
Some of 7010 Baywater Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7010 Baywater Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7010 Baywater Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 Baywater Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7010 Baywater Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7010 Baywater Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7010 Baywater Dr. offers parking.
Does 7010 Baywater Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7010 Baywater Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 Baywater Dr. have a pool?
No, 7010 Baywater Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7010 Baywater Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7010 Baywater Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 Baywater Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7010 Baywater Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
