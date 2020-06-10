7010 Baywater Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aa3c92200a ----

This home is in a desirable location! It is minutes from the medical center, 410, and I-10! The home features three bedrooms and an open floor plan. Outside the home sits on a larger lot with plenty of shade from the mature trees! The home includes a refrigerator and stove/oven.



Renter\'s Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver this also includes monthly delivery of A/C filters. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



Appliances Included

Central Air/Heat

Mature Trees

One Car Garage

Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction)

Three Bedrooms