Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in quiet neighborhood - Great home in Live Oak with new roof, new windows and new paint.

Spacious home with large living room and open kitchen. House is tiled throughout, no carpet!

Fenced back yard. Yard maintenance is included in the rent.

Pets negotiable.

Please contact us for a showing.



(RLNE4456490)