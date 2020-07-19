6726 RAINTREE PATH

GORGEOUS ONE STORY HOME WITH UPGRADES AND FEATURES YOU WON'T FIND ANYWHERE ELSE! *STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*NEW WOOD FAUX BLINDS*NEW WOOD FLOORING*NO CARPET*DESIGNER PAINT COLORS*SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM W/OVERSIZED WALK-IN CLOSET*CUSTOM MASTER BATH & SECONDARY BATH*CUSTOM LIGHT FIXTURES*NEW FENCED YARD*COVERED PATIO*STORAGE SHED*BACKYARD FIRE PIT*REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED*WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED*PETS OK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
