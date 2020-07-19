All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6726 RAINTREE PATH

6726 Raintree Path · No Longer Available
Location

6726 Raintree Path, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GORGEOUS ONE STORY HOME WITH UPGRADES AND FEATURES YOU WON'T FIND ANYWHERE ELSE! *STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*NEW WOOD FAUX BLINDS*NEW WOOD FLOORING*NO CARPET*DESIGNER PAINT COLORS*SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM W/OVERSIZED WALK-IN CLOSET*CUSTOM MASTER BATH & SECONDARY BATH*CUSTOM LIGHT FIXTURES*NEW FENCED YARD*COVERED PATIO*STORAGE SHED*BACKYARD FIRE PIT*REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED*WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED*PETS OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6726 RAINTREE PATH have any available units?
6726 RAINTREE PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6726 RAINTREE PATH have?
Some of 6726 RAINTREE PATH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6726 RAINTREE PATH currently offering any rent specials?
6726 RAINTREE PATH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6726 RAINTREE PATH pet-friendly?
Yes, 6726 RAINTREE PATH is pet friendly.
Does 6726 RAINTREE PATH offer parking?
Yes, 6726 RAINTREE PATH offers parking.
Does 6726 RAINTREE PATH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6726 RAINTREE PATH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6726 RAINTREE PATH have a pool?
No, 6726 RAINTREE PATH does not have a pool.
Does 6726 RAINTREE PATH have accessible units?
No, 6726 RAINTREE PATH does not have accessible units.
Does 6726 RAINTREE PATH have units with dishwashers?
No, 6726 RAINTREE PATH does not have units with dishwashers.
