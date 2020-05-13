All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6715 Carlsbad Rio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6715 Carlsbad Rio
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

6715 Carlsbad Rio

6715 Carlsbad Rio · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6715 Carlsbad Rio, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
6715 Carlsbad Rio Available 08/09/19 - This wonderful open floor plan has lots of room for a family. New paint throughout. Large living area with built in book shelves. Nice covered patio with large back yard. Great Location!!
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4161025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6715 Carlsbad Rio have any available units?
6715 Carlsbad Rio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6715 Carlsbad Rio currently offering any rent specials?
6715 Carlsbad Rio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6715 Carlsbad Rio pet-friendly?
Yes, 6715 Carlsbad Rio is pet friendly.
Does 6715 Carlsbad Rio offer parking?
No, 6715 Carlsbad Rio does not offer parking.
Does 6715 Carlsbad Rio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6715 Carlsbad Rio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6715 Carlsbad Rio have a pool?
No, 6715 Carlsbad Rio does not have a pool.
Does 6715 Carlsbad Rio have accessible units?
No, 6715 Carlsbad Rio does not have accessible units.
Does 6715 Carlsbad Rio have units with dishwashers?
No, 6715 Carlsbad Rio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6715 Carlsbad Rio have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6715 Carlsbad Rio has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Oak Hills Village
1847 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk
San Antonio, TX 78258
El Mirador
3518 Grant Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78201

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio