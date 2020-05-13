Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

6715 Carlsbad Rio Available 08/09/19 - This wonderful open floor plan has lots of room for a family. New paint throughout. Large living area with built in book shelves. Nice covered patio with large back yard. Great Location!!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4161025)