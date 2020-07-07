6707 Utsa Blvd.

Amenities

Im looking for someone to sublease my apartment which is On-campus @UTSA. Im moving because im getting a roommate who doesnt go to UTSA & I have a dog who needs more room. Its has 1 huge room with two walk in closets, 1 big bathroom with a tub & multiple mirrors, it comes with a dishwasher, oven, and fridge. All bills are included in the rent (wifi, cable, electricity, & water), the A/C works AMAZINGLY. My apartment is in phase 3 making it one of the newest apartments in this complex, also its very quiet here. UTSA police drive around the complex at night which is nice due to all the crime happening around the surrounding area. Im looking to throw in most of my furniture and to whoever is interested in taking my lease over! im trying to move as soon as possible!