6707 Utsa Blvd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6707 Utsa Blvd.

6707 Utsa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6707 Utsa Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Im looking for someone to sublease my apartment which is On-campus @UTSA. Im moving because im getting a roommate who doesnt go to UTSA & I have a dog who needs more room. Its has 1 huge room with two walk in closets, 1 big bathroom with a tub & multiple mirrors, it comes with a dishwasher, oven, and fridge. All bills are included in the rent (wifi, cable, electricity, & water), the A/C works AMAZINGLY. My apartment is in phase 3 making it one of the newest apartments in this complex, also its very quiet here. UTSA police drive around the complex at night which is nice due to all the crime happening around the surrounding area. Im looking to throw in most of my furniture and to whoever is interested in taking my lease over! im trying to move as soon as possible!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6707 Utsa Blvd. have any available units?
6707 Utsa Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6707 Utsa Blvd. have?
Some of 6707 Utsa Blvd.'s amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6707 Utsa Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Utsa Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 Utsa Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6707 Utsa Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 6707 Utsa Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 6707 Utsa Blvd. offers parking.
Does 6707 Utsa Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6707 Utsa Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 Utsa Blvd. have a pool?
No, 6707 Utsa Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 6707 Utsa Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 6707 Utsa Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 Utsa Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6707 Utsa Blvd. has units with dishwashers.

