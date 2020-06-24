All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6702 TABAK FARM.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6702 TABAK FARM
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

6702 TABAK FARM

6702 Tabak Farm · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6702 Tabak Farm, San Antonio, TX 78239

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4559fdb01e ---- Great location and Floor Plan * This terrific 3-2-1 has easy access to IH-35, Randolph, and Fort Sam Houston * Large Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Seperate Den/Media Room, and a niced sized yard * Upstairs has three large bedrooms, a family room, and they utility room is located upstairs * One car garage with opener * Great Neighborhood, Terrific Location, and Super Schools!!

Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees, HOA Amenities Min/Max Months: 12/24 Disposal Stove Study Utility Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6702 TABAK FARM have any available units?
6702 TABAK FARM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6702 TABAK FARM have?
Some of 6702 TABAK FARM's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6702 TABAK FARM currently offering any rent specials?
6702 TABAK FARM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 TABAK FARM pet-friendly?
No, 6702 TABAK FARM is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6702 TABAK FARM offer parking?
Yes, 6702 TABAK FARM offers parking.
Does 6702 TABAK FARM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6702 TABAK FARM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 TABAK FARM have a pool?
No, 6702 TABAK FARM does not have a pool.
Does 6702 TABAK FARM have accessible units?
No, 6702 TABAK FARM does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 TABAK FARM have units with dishwashers?
No, 6702 TABAK FARM does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky
San Antonio, TX 78260
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Club at Stone Oak
21739 Hardy Oak Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio