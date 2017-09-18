6608 Pebble Spring Dr

Amenities
- Newly upgraded 3 bedroom and 2 bath townhome close to UTSA, Valero and La Cantera. Large walk-in shower in the master bathroom, tile and wood floors through-out. Large open kitchen make it great for entertaining guests. Granite counters and large kitchen island. Enormous fenced backyard with large concrete slab great for grilling or sitting area.
Visit FSPPMTX.com to APPLY
All occupants over 18 must apply
Application fee $50
One time Admin fee $125
Deposit is same amount as rent
Pet deposit $350 per pet
Most qualified applicant accepted
We do not run applications over the weekend.
Please contact your agent to set up showing or email genina@fsrealtytx.com
(RLNE4695863)