San Antonio, TX
6608 Pebble Spring Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6608 Pebble Spring Dr

6608 Pebble Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6608 Pebble Spring Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249
Babcock North

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Newly upgraded 3 bedroom and 2 bath townhome close to UTSA, Valero and La Cantera. Large walk-in shower in the master bathroom, tile and wood floors through-out. Large open kitchen make it great for entertaining guests. Granite counters and large kitchen island. Enormous fenced backyard with large concrete slab great for grilling or sitting area.

Visit FSPPMTX.com to APPLY
All occupants over 18 must apply
Application fee $50
One time Admin fee $125
Deposit is same amount as rent
Pet deposit $350 per pet
Most qualified applicant accepted
We do not run applications over the weekend.

Please contact your agent to set up showing or email genina@fsrealtytx.com

(RLNE4695863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6608 Pebble Spring Dr have any available units?
6608 Pebble Spring Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6608 Pebble Spring Dr have?
Some of 6608 Pebble Spring Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6608 Pebble Spring Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6608 Pebble Spring Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 Pebble Spring Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6608 Pebble Spring Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6608 Pebble Spring Dr offer parking?
No, 6608 Pebble Spring Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6608 Pebble Spring Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6608 Pebble Spring Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 Pebble Spring Dr have a pool?
No, 6608 Pebble Spring Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6608 Pebble Spring Dr have accessible units?
No, 6608 Pebble Spring Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6608 Pebble Spring Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6608 Pebble Spring Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
