6600 Honey Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Low maintenance townhouse tucked away on a quiet street. - Low maintenance townhouse tucked away on a quiet street. Close to shopping, medical center and downtown. Two open living areas with high ceilings and a rock fireplace. This home offers dual Master Bedrooms. Original master down and new master suite on the second floor, separate from the rest of the house. Two secondary bedrooms upstairs with a bonus room. French doors open up to the patio and private yard. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Water/Sewer included in rent.



(RLNE5328176)